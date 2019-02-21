Black History Month: Local elementary school honors achievements with music

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local elementary school students are honoring Black History Month through the arts.

At South Elementary School, fifty students volunteered to help put on the Black History Month program.

The program celebrates the accomplishments of African Americans and all the people who helped aid their quest for freedom and equality.

Students performed dances and also sang.

“I hope that they will carry this in their spirit forever, that love knows no colors, no boundaries and with love you can change the world,” said Sheila Houston, a music teacher at South Elementary School.

The program has participants from all walks of life.