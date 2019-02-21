Dancers continue to practice for performance despite weather delays

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local dancers are still practicing for their big event, even though it was delayed.

Dancers from LaQuan Dance Studio practiced at Westwood Recreational Community Center.

LaQuan Dance Studio has dance classes for girls and boy, ages 6-18.

Today was their last practice before their performance at a local sorority event called “Pride In Our Heritage, Exposition of Art.”

The performance will be a seven minute show that will include hip hop, funk, jazz, poetry and historic African movement.

The performance is delayed due to severe weather.

“I want them to come out and enjoy the event, and I want them to uplift each other in happiness and being a community and celebrate history,” said dance instructor Natalie Beard.

They are still unsure as to when the performance will be.