Dr. Arnold Schroeter, M.D. was born April 27, 1936, in Chicago to Amelia Bertha Kuhlenkamp, a single mother. In 1942, he was adopted by his stepfather, George E. Schroeter. His mother died later in 1942, and he was placed in an orphanage. He was then raised by his aunt and uncle, Christine (Kuhlenkamp) Pedigo and B.H. Pedigo, in Jackson, Tenn. He attended Lambuth College from 1954 to 1956 before transferring to Southwestern at Memphis, where he graduated with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1958.

While at Southwestern, he met Linda Carol Hardesty, and the two were married on June 21, 1960, in Chattanooga, Tenn.