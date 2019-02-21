Gary E. Dunn

 Gary E. Dunn of Paris
70
His residence
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
2:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Bro. Corey Cain of Maplewood Baptist Church
His body is to be cremated
11:00 AM  – 2:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 prior to the service
April 15, 1948 in Lansing, Michigan
Honorary Pallbearers: Deacons of Maplewood Baptist Church
Eugene “Gene” Mack Dunn and Norma Warren Thompson, both preceded
Nancy Adams Dunn of Paris, TN; Married: March 19, 1971
Wendy (Mark) Bass of Paris, TN
Greg (Theresa) Dunn of Clarksville, TN
Four: Norah Bass, Mollie Bass, Savannah Dunn and Garrett Dunn.
Carol Walker of Lansing, MI
Randall Dunn, Florida

Twin Brother: Barry Dunn, preceded

Sister-in-law: Barbara Dunn of Newark, Delaware
Several nieces and nephews
Member of Maplewood Baptist Church where he served as deacon and treasurer. He was a member of Gideon’s International. He was a chemical engineer for Dana Corp/ Plumley Companies for 38 years. He was a University of Tennessee Alumnus and Fan.

Memorials may be made to: Maplewood Baptist Church, 8700 Hwy 218, Paris, TN 38242 or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001