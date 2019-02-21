Gary E. Dunn
|Gary E. Dunn of Paris
|70
|His residence
|Wednesday, February 20, 2019
|2:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bro. Corey Cain of Maplewood Baptist Church
|His body is to be cremated
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019 prior to the service
|April 15, 1948 in Lansing, Michigan
|Honorary Pallbearers: Deacons of Maplewood Baptist Church
|Eugene “Gene” Mack Dunn and Norma Warren Thompson, both preceded
|Nancy Adams Dunn of Paris, TN; Married: March 19, 1971
|Wendy (Mark) Bass of Paris, TN
|Greg (Theresa) Dunn of Clarksville, TN
|Four: Norah Bass, Mollie Bass, Savannah Dunn and Garrett Dunn.
|Carol Walker of Lansing, MI
|Randall Dunn, Florida
Twin Brother: Barry Dunn, preceded
Sister-in-law: Barbara Dunn of Newark, Delaware
|Several nieces and nephews
|Member of Maplewood Baptist Church where he served as deacon and treasurer. He was a member of Gideon’s International. He was a chemical engineer for Dana Corp/ Plumley Companies for 38 years. He was a University of Tennessee Alumnus and Fan.
Memorials may be made to: Maplewood Baptist Church, 8700 Hwy 218, Paris, TN 38242 or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001