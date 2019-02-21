Gary E. Dunn

Member of Maplewood Baptist Church where he served as deacon and treasurer. He was a member of Gideon’s International. He was a chemical engineer for Dana Corp/ Plumley Companies for 38 years. He was a University of Tennessee Alumnus and Fan. Memorials may be made to: Maplewood Baptist Church, 8700 Hwy 218, Paris, TN 38242 or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001