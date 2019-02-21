Heavy Showers Ahead, Severe Weather Threat Saturday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, February 21st

Showers have already begun to return to West Tennessee this afternoon and will continue in the area overnight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for all of West Tennessee until midnight Saturday night. Flooding remains one of the more pressing concerns over the next 48 hours but a cold front coming through Saturday will also cause a risk for severe weather.

TONIGHT

Rain will be touch-and-go overnight – so it won’t be raining all night long but showers may become heavy at times. Temperatures will be dropping down to the middle 40s at the coolest point of the night but we cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm.

Showers will be off-and-on throughout the day on Friday. It’d be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy, but there will be breaks in the rain too when you won’t need it. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 50s in the afternoon but should reach the upper 50s during the later hours of the night. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Saturday with a risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast threats, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

