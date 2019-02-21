Jersey Mike’s Subs to benefit Boys & Girls Club with ‘Month of Giving’
JACKSON, Tenn. — Next month, you’ll be able to grab dinner and support a local organization.
Jersey Mike’s Subs on Vann Drive in north Jackson is hosting its annual “Month of Giving” campaign.
During the month of March, customers can make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson at the restaurant.
Jersey Mike’s will also have a “Day of Giving” on March 27, when the restaurant will give all of the day’s sales to the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson.
Jersey Mike’s restaurants across the country participate in the event every year.
Last year, they collectively raised more than $6 million for 170 charities nationwide.