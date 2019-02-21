JMCSS aims to prepare students for jobs with ‘Launch’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students will soon have even more opportunities to prepare for their future careers while still in school.

The Jackson-Madison County School System has formally announced the Launch Career Readiness Initiative.

The program is for students in all grade levels. It is designed to allow them to explore career interests in middle school and provide further education in those fields through high school.

Superintendent Eric Jones says this is a great opportunity for everyone.

“This is a way of exposing them to those opportunities and letting the industry also have a chance to get their hands on those students and let them know that those opportunities are there,” Dr. Jones said.

The goal of Launch is to better prepare students with certifications, college credits and work experience by the time they graduate high school.