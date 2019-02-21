Mugshots : Madison County : 02/20/19 – 02/21/19 February 21, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Jacob Tweedlie Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Adria Claybrook Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Alex McBride Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Amanda Lee Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Charmaine Sails Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Chaundrus West Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Christina Jones Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Derek Connell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Derio Holloway Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Desmond McCorkle Rape, aggravated burglary, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Jacinda Jefferson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Jevon Elliot Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Quintin Yarbrough Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Raymond Jenkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Richard Morris Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Samuel Dejesus Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Shalando Woolfork Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Tony Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Wanda Jo Taylor Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/20/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/21/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore