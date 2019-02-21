Mugshots : Madison County : 02/20/19 – 02/21/19

1/19 Jacob Tweedlie Harassment

2/19 Adria Claybrook Shoplifting

3/19 Alex McBride Aggravated domestic assault

4/19 Amanda Lee Failure to appear, violation of community corrections



5/19 Charmaine Sails Failure to appear

6/19 Chaundrus West Public intoxication

7/19 Christina Jones Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/19 Derek Connell Failure to appear



9/19 Derio Holloway Violation of probation

10/19 Desmond McCorkle Rape, aggravated burglary, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, contraband in penal institution

11/19 Jacinda Jefferson Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/19 Jevon Elliot Violation of community corrections



13/19 Quintin Yarbrough Contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/19 Raymond Jenkins Failure to appear

15/19 Richard Morris Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/19 Samuel Dejesus Failure to appear



17/19 Shalando Woolfork Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

18/19 Tony Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

19/19 Wanda Jo Taylor Violation of probation







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/20/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/21/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.