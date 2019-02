Nicholson signs with Campbellsville

JACKSON, Tenn. — The USJ football program has had a history of producing great talent over time. This year was no exception.

Mario Nicholson signed his letter with Campbellsville University to continue his football career at the next level.

At the defensive tackle position, Nicholson was an All-Region player for the past two seasons, as well as an All-State member in 2018.