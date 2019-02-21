Vivian Marie Lowe

Personal Information:

Living to the age of 100 Vivian saw many changes. When she was growing up she rode to church in a horse and buggy. She spent a great deal of time helping her father farm. She also loved playing basketball as a young girl. Vivian lived in Paris TN for many years. Prior to her residing there she raised 3 beautiful children in Manleyville TN. Her children were the love of her life. She was preceded in death by her first husband Loyd Russell. She loved music like her father and she played the guitar. Vivian was an extraordinarily strong woman who will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to know her.