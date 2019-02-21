Vivian Marie Lowe

WBBJ Staff,

 

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                       Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Vivian Marie Lowe
Age: 100
Place of Death: Gallatin, TN
Date of Death: 2-20-2019
Funeral Time/Day: Sunday February 24  2PM
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s):
Place of Burial: Hillcrest
Visitation: 11AM – 2 PM Sunday prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: Born 1-31-1919 in Springville, TN
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Father: Early French, Mother: Ada Jones
Spouse: Date of Marriage

  (surviving or preceded)

 Charles Lowe, deceased preceded
Daughters: City/State Barbara A. Kee deceased
Sons: City/State Jerry Newton Dowdy, James Lloyd Russell  deceased
Grandchildren: Randy Kee, Marc Kee, Beverly Kee, Tracy Dwer,Karen Carwyn Steele Doughty, Jennifer Lang,, Paul Russell
Great Grandchildren: Kathy Price, Kimberly Kee, Kristin Kee, Samantha Kee, Jessica Kee, Brett Kee
Sisters: City/State Hazel French, Polly French, Earlene Turner, all preceded
Brothers: City/State Kennith French, survives

Earl French and Joe French, preceded
Other Relatives:
Personal Information: Living to the age of 100 Vivian saw many changes. When she was growing up she rode to church in a horse and buggy. She spent a great deal of time helping her father farm. She also loved playing basketball as a young girl.     Vivian lived in Paris TN for many years. Prior to her residing there she raised 3 beautiful children in Manleyville TN. Her children were the love of her life. She was preceded in death by her first husband Loyd Russell. She loved music like her father and she played the guitar. Vivian was an extraordinarily strong woman who will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to know her.

 