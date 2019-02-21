Vivian Marie Lowe
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
|Name: City & State
|Vivian Marie Lowe
|Age:
|100
|Place of Death:
|Gallatin, TN
|Date of Death:
|2-20-2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Sunday February 24 2PM
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest
|Visitation:
|11AM – 2 PM Sunday prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|Born 1-31-1919 in Springville, TN
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|Father: Early French, Mother: Ada Jones
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Charles Lowe, deceased preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|Barbara A. Kee deceased
|Sons: City/State
|Jerry Newton Dowdy, James Lloyd Russell deceased
|Grandchildren:
|Randy Kee, Marc Kee, Beverly Kee, Tracy Dwer,Karen Carwyn Steele Doughty, Jennifer Lang,, Paul Russell
|Great Grandchildren:
|Kathy Price, Kimberly Kee, Kristin Kee, Samantha Kee, Jessica Kee, Brett Kee
|Sisters: City/State
|Hazel French, Polly French, Earlene Turner, all preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Kennith French, survives
Earl French and Joe French, preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Personal Information:
|Living to the age of 100 Vivian saw many changes. When she was growing up she rode to church in a horse and buggy. She spent a great deal of time helping her father farm. She also loved playing basketball as a young girl. Vivian lived in Paris TN for many years. Prior to her residing there she raised 3 beautiful children in Manleyville TN. Her children were the love of her life. She was preceded in death by her first husband Loyd Russell. She loved music like her father and she played the guitar. Vivian was an extraordinarily strong woman who will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to know her.