1 of 2 suspects in shooting appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Teriney McIntosh appeared in Jackson City Court Friday morning.



She’s accused of driving a homicide suspect away from a shooting in east Jackson.

“Accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and aggravated assault,” Judge Blake Anderson said, reading the charges in court Friday morning.

Jackson police responded to the shooting around 11 p.m. Monday.

According to court documents, McIntosh admitted to investigators she came to the mobile home park, armed with a knife, ready to fight one of the residents.

Court documents say McIntosh went to Coach Drive, off Whitehall Street, with Robert Tipler. She later told investigators she didn’t know that Tipler had a gun.

“Witnesses say they saw Tipler shoot Hines as he was trying to de-escalate the argument that Teriney had started with the residents at 48 Coach Drive,” Judge Anderson read from the affidavit.

Judge Anderson read in court the victim, Ronnie Hines, was shot multiple times in the head. Court documents say after the shooting, McIntosh drove Tipler from the scene, still armed with the gun.

Hines later died at the hospital.

In court Friday, Judge Anderson dropped one of McIntosh’s three original charges.

“I’m setting bail in the amount of $100,000. The first-degree murder charge is dismissed,” he said.

McIntosh is due back in court March 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).