Driver walks away from dramatic Friday morning crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Madison County driver is lucky to be alive after a Friday morning crash.

The driver of a red pickup truck was able to walk away from the crash. Witnesses say it happened before 8 a.m. Friday on Mifflin Road when someone was driving in his lane.

They say he swerved, overcorrected and flipped over. The driver told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News he didn’t want to talk on camera but said he is sore and that he’s OK.

He was wearing a seat belt.