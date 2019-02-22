Hands Up! Preschool honors former librarian

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school shows appreciation to a former librarian by dedicating their library to her.

Donna Turner died last year. She was the head librarian at Hands Up! Preschool since the school first started seven years ago.

Family members, community members and school board members attended the ceremony.

“We wanted to remember Mrs. Donna and what she’s done for us and our program and the love that she had for the kids here,” Hands Up! Preschool Executive Director Matt Marshall said.

Hands Up! Preschool is a nonprofit school.