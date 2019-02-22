Hardin Co. residents deal with floodwaters from Tennessee River

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Wesley Cotner and his family are residents of Hardin County. He and his family know that the Tennessee River will rise with heavy rains, and they also know that some people either cannot or will not leave their homes. So they help out where they can.

“It’s our family fishing boat we take, and every year the water gets up, we come down and take groceries out or whatever is needed,” Cotner said.

Cotner and his family say they have already brought supplies to at least three families who did not evacuate.

“This is an issue you can’t really tackle,” Cotner said. “It’s just mother nature doing its thing, and you just deal with it the best you can.”

While areas closest to the Tennessee River are prone to flooding, this surge caught some residents by surprise. Hardin County Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Melvin Martin elaborated:

“People thought they might be able to ride it out, but it got deeper than they thought it might,” Martin said. “It’s not really unexpected, but some of the people thought they might want to stay, and now they’re changing their mind.”

Chief Martin says the river is expected to continue to rise well above flood stage over the next few days.

“The river stage is at 383 feet, which is 13 feet above flood stage, and it is expected to rise another five feet in the next three to four days,” Martin said.

First responders also rescued at least 14 dogs Friday afternoon from a home near the Tennessee River.