Jackson mother speaks out after losing teenage son

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — Within just 24 hours of taking her son off life support, a Jackson mother is speaking out.

Jackson police say 16-year-old James Rivers was accidentally shot Monday night on Rhea Street in east Jackson.

His mother, Tanya, says she was in shock.

“When he was in the hospital he had a lot of support. We thought the kids caught a bus, it was so many of them. You know a lot of students came to see him,” Tanya said.

Thursday night, Rivers was taken off life support. He died at a hospital in Memphis.

“His presence brings life. He had to bring life because I’ve gotten a lot of support from people so I know he’s going to be missed,”Tanya said.

She said James had big dreams.

“James told me he wanted to be a physical therapist,” Tanya said.

Family and friends say James had a larger than life personality and could light up an entire room.

Tanya said she never imagined her life without her son.

“I’m just going to miss him period, because he’s my child,” Tanya said.

Friends say they are planning to make t-shirts in James River’s memory.

Funeral arrangements for James Rivers are currently underway.

Police say no charges have been filed.