Jewel Awards honor African American business leaders

JACKSON, Tenn. — Entrepreneurs showed off their skills at a local awards ceremony.



Many traveled to the Jewel Awards at the Oman Arena on Friday evening.

From 6:30 to 9:00 p.m., members from the Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce honored outstanding black business leaders for the 18th annual banquet.

Guests paid $75 per person and $600 for a table of eight.

“We’re recognizing them to let them know that we know that they are out here, and that we’re presenting them with an award so we can just recognize them and let them know keep up the good work, and you can strive and keep it going,” said Jewel Awards co-chairman Carlida Watson.

Organizers say this year, they spotlighted business owners with one to six years of experience to encourage them to keep going.