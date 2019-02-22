Local church hosts prayer service for first responders

JACKSON, Tenn. — Church members held their 20th prayer service to honor first responders on Friday evening.

This service at Devout Temple Holiness Church is held after a three-day-long fast.

The church members say this service is to pray for city and county police, along with the sheriff’s office.

Congregations from Indiana, Memphis and St. Louis attended Friday’s service.

Church members also sang songs and danced.

They hope to bring the community together.