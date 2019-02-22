Local landscapers deal with heavy rain

JACKSON, Tenn. — The rain that we’ve been seeing in West Tennessee can make it difficult to work outside for some businesses.

“On days like today, when it’s actually raining, it limits our ability,” said James Wick, nursery manager for Morris Nursery.

Morris Nursery is just one landscaping business with work being cut due to heavy, consistent rain.

“We can’t do a lot of tree planting or plantings now, because the soil is too wet, and it’s just unpleasant working in the rain,” Wick said.

Even though outside work can’t be done, the weather doesn’t completely rain on the landscaper’s work day.

“On those days, there’s a lot of maintenance and behind-the-scenes work that we still have to do, so we take advantage of the rain days to the best of our ability,” Wick said. “Mechanical work, greenhouse work, just lots of things go behind the scenes in the landscaping industry that we’re able to do this time of year.”

Wick says that rainy days don’t stop customers from coming in to buy supplies or set up future work.

“We actually have gained a fair number of customers coming in to pick up an odd or an end to finish off a project. Also a lot of gift flowers,” Wick said.