Mugshots : Madison County : 02/21/19 – 02/22/19

1/11 Adrian Fentress Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

2/11 Ayla Marie Hensley Simple domestic assault

3/11 Christopher Fitzgerald Vandalism

4/11 Derek Connell Shoplifting



5/11 Ira Croom Public intoxication

6/11 James Earl Fly Jr. Simple domestic assault

7/11 Justin Drake DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence

8/11 Kayla Marie Carter Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



9/11 Michael Tubbs Violation of probation

10/11 Raven Rankin Simple domestic assault

11/11 Sequanta Minor Violation of community corrections























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/21/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/22/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.