Mugshots : Madison County : 02/21/19 – 02/22/19 February 22, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Adrian Fentress Failure to appear, violation of community corrections 2/11Ayla Marie Hensley Simple domestic assault 3/11Christopher Fitzgerald Vandalism 4/11Derek Connell Shoplifting 5/11Ira Croom Public intoxication 6/11James Earl Fly Jr. Simple domestic assault 7/11Justin Drake DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence 8/11Kayla Marie Carter Violation of community corrections, failure to appear 9/11Michael Tubbs Violation of probation 10/11Raven Rankin Simple domestic assault 11/11Sequanta Minor Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/21/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/22/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.