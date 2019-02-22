Organizations make special donation to local church

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Two organizations made a special donation to a local church on Friday.

“It’s going to give us a piece of mind whenever we use it,” said Tammy Turner, director of the Presbyterian Day School and Church in Humboldt.

Friends of Heart, along with Master Medical Equipment, donated an AED to the Presbyterian Day School and Church.

“We have 62 kids here a day at the preschool, and then the church also. It’s going to be great,” Turner said.

Becky Davis, a registered nurse for West Tennessee Healthcare, says a friend asked to have an AED donated to the church.

“I work with Tamia Lambert, who is the Tennessee Director at West Tennessee Healthcare, and she has a very special place in her heart for life-saving measures or children,” Davis said.

Davis says Lambert lost her 4-year-old daughter to a heart-related health issue.

Lambert told Davis if an AED would have been available, it would’ve saved her daughter’s life.

Now Lambert is asking for donations of AED’s to be made to churches and schools.

“For the security of the children we just feel that it was necessary that they have an AED for them and the church members,” said Davis.

Friends of Heart, along with Master Medical Equipment, have made various donations to businesses, local agencies and churches. They say their main goal is to help save lives.

“Even if you got to call 911, it would take a while for them to get there and time is everything when you are dealing with the heart,” said Friends of Heart Executive Director Rosy Roberts.

She says with an AED, chances of a saving a life are higher, and a heart attack can happen to anyone and at any age.

“It’s nice to have something close so that you can be there when the patient needs you most,” said a representative from Master Medical Equipment.

Friends of Heart is making the donation of the AED in honor of Anna Lambert.