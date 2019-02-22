Potential for Severe Thunderstorms on Saturday

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Friday, February 22nd

Showers continue to fall across West Tennessee this afternoon, but for the moment, most of the rain is on the lighter side. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for all of West Tennessee until midnight Saturday night. Flooding remains one of the more pressing concerns over the next 23 hours and a cold front coming through Saturday will also create a risk for severe weather.

TONIGHT

The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of West Tennessee until midnight Saturday night, with a potential for heavy rain this evening and Saturday morning that could bring water to cover roads overnight. Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible as well in southwest Tennessee with a potential for one or two thunderstorms to produce large hail. Temperatures will end up warming up overnight from the lower 50s this evening to the lower 60s by sunrise.

The greatest threat for severe weather appears to be focused on the afternoon and early evening in West Tennessee tomorrow. Thunderstorms may begin crossing the Mississippi River as early as between 1 and 3 p.m. and may not leave West Tennessee entirely until they cross the Tennessee River between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday night. We may still have an isolated thunderstorm before that time frame. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

