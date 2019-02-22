Power outage affects hundreds in North Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nearly 550 customers were without power around 7 p.m. Friday night, after a broken utility pole caused issues, according to Jackson Energy Authority.

At the 45 Bypass near Walmart and Carriage House Drive, 1-50 customers were without power.

From Jackson Country Club to Ridgecrest Drive and Campbell Street, 100-500 customers were without power.

From Joyce Drive to Ridgecrest Road, 1-50 customers were without power.

JEA says the power outage lasted for 30 minutes, and it is now back on.