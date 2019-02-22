UPDATE: Suspect in Monday night shooting in custody

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed Robert Tipler, a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday night on Coach Drive off Whitehall Street, is in custody.

Police say Tipler, 29, of Lexington, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment near the 1200 block of North Parkway.

Tipler was arrested by investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Jackson Police Department’s Gang Unit and the Tennessee Department of Correction. He has been taken to the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

Tipler is expected to be arraigned in Jackson City Court on one count of first-degree murder.

Tipler is accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old Ronnie Hines around 11 p.m. Monday at a mobile home park on Coach Drive, near Whitehall Street.

A woman also charged in connection with the shooting, 21-year-old Teriney McIntosh, was arraigned Friday in Jackson City Court on one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

McIntosh is accused of driving Tipler away from the scene.