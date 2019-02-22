Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Derald Swain

HENDERSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Chester County High School criminal justice teacher Derald Swain.

This is Swain’s first year teaching. He enlisted in the Army in 2001. While enlisted, Swain went back to finish his education.

“I had my criminal justice degree when I got out and didn’t really still know what I wanted to do,” Swain said. “I thought I wanted to be a teacher, and I started my master’s in teaching and decided I wasn’t ready to be a teacher. I didn’t have the patience for it.”

He tried different careers with his degree, such as probation and parole and working with at-risk teens. He says his work with those teens led him to take on a teaching position at Chester County High School.

“I’ve always felt called to work with people, help people, and eventually [that] led towards teenagers and working with teenagers,” Swain said. “I just love being around kids and helping them out as best as I can.”

Swain will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for him or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.