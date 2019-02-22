TN River forces residents to evacuate due to flooding

COUNCE, Tenn. — Many local rivers have no place to go but up. The Tennessee River is one of them.

People who live along the river say they’re used to high water levels.

One man says even though it’s a way of life, if you choose to live here, having your house surrounded by flood waters can be annoying at times.

“When you can’t get in to where you live, and you have to pack up and evacuate and go find you somewhere to stay, it’s pretty annoying,” said Counce resident Sammy Robinson.

Forecasters say the Tennessee River at Savannah is currently at 384 feet. It’s forecast to crest at 393 feet, more than 20 feet above flood stage by Monday night.