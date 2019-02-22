UPDATE: Accused getaway driver in deadly shooting in custody

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of two suspects wanted in connection with a recent deadly shooting has been captured.

Teriney McIntosh, 21, of Jackson is accused of driving a homicide suspect from the scene of a shooting Feb. 18 in east Jackson that left 40-year-old Ronnie Hines dead.

McIntosh is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and aggravated assault, according to court documents.

Police are still searching for the alleged gunman, Robert Tipler, 29, of Lexington.

McIntosh appeared Friday morning in Jackson City Court.

