Woman charged in Carroll Co. Highway 70 crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A Camden woman is facing multiple charges after a crash Wednesday on Highway 70.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Amy Prentiss, of Camden, is charged with DUI third offense, three counts of vehicular assault, driving on a revoked license second offense, and failure to maintain proper lane.

THP says Prentiss was driving westbound on U.S. 70 in Carroll County when her Dodge Magnum went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The report says the driver of the truck was injured.

After hitting the truck, THP says Prentiss hit another Chevrolet Silverado. The driver and passenger in that vehicle were also injured, according to the report.

The report says all three vehicles went off the road.

Prentiss, who was also injured in the crash, was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. The others were taken to Baptist Hospital in Huntingdon for treatment. There was no word on the extent of the injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seat belt, according to the report.