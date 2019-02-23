Blue Suede Dinner and Auction raises money to help prevent child abuse

JACKSON, Tenn. – Saturday night’s Blue Suede Dinner and Auction in the Carl Perkins Civic Center was for more than just keeps. Every dollar raised helps children and families in west Tennessee.

Pam Nash is the President and CEO of the Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

“…we work with children who have been severely physically abused or sexually abused, and it’s just very important to us that we do everything we can to protect these young children,” said Nash.

Nash says she can testify to the center’s impact.

“I’ve been here long enough that I’ve actually seen the kids grow up, and I know and see how the cycle of child abuse can be broken.”

The auction and dinner tonight has a long history with the center. In fact, the first auction was essential to its foundation.

“The first auction all went to help pay for that facility, because our kids needed a place–a safe haven where they would feel not only safe but protected and loved,” said Nash.

Organizers say Saturday night’s auction’s goal was $350,000. Nash says that they will come very close to reaching that mark.

“I don’t know if we’ll get to $350,000, but if we don’t, we will come awfully close, and that will help a whole lot of kids in west Tennessee.”

Nash is grateful for the outpouring of support.

“The west Tennessee community has stepped up and once again answered our call for help, and it has been a wonderful night,” said Nash.

Attendees also enjoyed a concert from “Resurrection – A Journey Tribute”, showcasing music from the rock band “Journey.”

This is the 25th year for the Blue Suede Dinner and Auction.