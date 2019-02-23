Emergency officials give update on flooding along Tennessee River in Hardin Co.

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.–Flooding along the Tennessee River continues to worsen.

The Tennessee Valley Authority released an update on the forecast river level, Saturday afternoon.

The river is expected to reach a new high mark by Tuesday, February 26.

Hardin County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Melvin Martin said the river could reach record levels not seen in more than 40 years.

“In 1973, the river crested at 396, and now they are forecasting 400 here in Savannah, so that’ an unprecedented crest,” said Martin.

Due to the flooding, Martin says Highway 57 closed Saturday night, and Highway 69 will be closed beginning Sunday.