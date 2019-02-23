Fair And Dry Weather Finally Returns

Weather Update – 11:30 p.m. – Saturday, February 23rd

We had a bit of an active evening for parts of West Tennessee, particularly south of I-40. We had one tornado indicated storm move through Burnsville in northeastern Mississippi just after 5 p.m. and it crossed over onto Hardin County, just south and east of Savannah and Counce. That did produce a tornado in that city, but as of now no reports were made of that making it into Hardin County. Another cell produced a Tornado Warning in Hardeman County, just northeast of Bolivar. It trekked through Chester and Henderson counties before the warning expired as it reached Lexington just after 6:15 p.m.





After that, the left over clusters of showers and storms tapered off behind the cold front that moved through and we were cleared out by 8 p.m. We will finally see the return of dry and fair conditions starting tonight as cooler, dry air from the northwest pushes in overnight. Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow with the return of more seasonable temperatures. Highs will stay in the low to mid 50s but it will be breezy at times. Gusts are expected up to 25 mph at times over into tomorrow, but it will become much calmer by that evening.

Although we will enter a dry stretch, many of the rivers and creeks will still be flooded due to the excessive rains we received all week. The forecast for the Tennessee River in Savannah is forecasted to reach a historic maximum flood level of 400 feet by Tuesday. We’ll need all the dry weather we can get. Right now as we enter a more zonal pattern this week, most of our rain chances won’t be until the end of next week. No heavy rain or high rain chances are expected for this coming week though. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

