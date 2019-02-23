Hardin County EMA, Red Cross to open shelter due to flooding

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross are opening an emergency shelter for anyone who needs a place to stay due to flooding.

The shelter will open at 9 p.m. Saturday at Savannah Church of Christ, located at 1175 Pickwick Street, according to the American Red Cross of Mid-West Tennessee.

The shelter is available for anyone who needs a place to stay due to flooding.

Dinner will be available and provided by Mollie Monday’s restaurant.

