Hardin County EMA, Red Cross to open shelter due to flooding
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross are opening an emergency shelter for anyone who needs a place to stay due to flooding.
The shelter will open at 9 p.m. Saturday at Savannah Church of Christ, located at 1175 Pickwick Street, according to the American Red Cross of Mid-West Tennessee.
The shelter is available for anyone who needs a place to stay due to flooding.
Dinner will be available and provided by Mollie Monday’s restaurant.
