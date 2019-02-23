Participants brave cold icy waters of Polar Plunge

JACKSON, Tenn. – Some west Tennesseans were dreaming of summer sun, Saturday.

“A lot of excitement, good music, good friends you know a lot of fellowship just kind of hanging out and then watching everybody jump in the water,” said director of Special Olympics, Randi Ezelle.

The annual polar plunge is a special way for participants to plunge into the freezing water at Aloha Pools and Spa, wearing costumes to raise money to sponsor local athletes.

“This is for Special Olympic athletes to use throughout the year for their training, equipment, and awards and travel and things like that,” said Ezelle.

One student from Peabody High School in Trenton explains why she decided to volunteer for the event.

“We do Special Olympics in our county as well, but then when our student council advisor told us to do a Polar Plunge, it sounded really, really fun, so we wanted to see what it was all about,” said Makayla Walters, a volunteer.

50 people broke out their swimwear and took an icy dip in the water for the annual Polar Plunge, including three students from Peabody High School.

“Gets pretty cold when I jump in but I think it will be fun overall,” said Caly Whitwell, a Polar Plunge participant.

“This is my second year doing it so i know how it is and its really fun,” said Josi Greene, another participant.

“I am pretty excited about it since I’ve never jumped. I did registration last year so i don’t really know what to expect but I am kind of nervous,” said student Scarlett Bell.

Organizers say they’ll continue to support the Polar Plunge.

“We plan on doing this as long as they’ll have use enjoy it and its for a great cause,” said team leader at Aloha Pool and Spa, Robbie Bass.

The plunge was organized by the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department.

Winners received trophies as prizes for the best plunger and best costume.