Severe Weather Will Be Likely In The Afternoon

Weather Update – 10:00 a.m. – Saturday, February 23rd

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of West Tennessee until midnight Saturday night. Flooding remains one of the more immediate concerns overnight with another round of heavy rain through early Saturday morning.

HEAVY RAIN TODAY

There is a high risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in West Tennessee south of I-40. Again, flash flooding is a serious concern for the area overnight.

The greatest threat for severe weather appears to be focused on the afternoon and early evening hours in West Tennessee today. Thunderstorms may begin developing in West Tennessee as early as between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and may not leave West Tennessee entirely until a cold front comes through West Tennessee and crosses the Tennessee River between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Depending on whether enough energy is available to get severe thunderstorms going or not will determine how strong our storms end up becoming on Saturday, but after the 10 o’clock news, the Storm Prediction Center with the National Weather Service upgraded Saturday’s threat for severe weather to a level 4 out of 5 – a moderate risk.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

