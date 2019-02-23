THP: Crash between car and semi on Interstate 40 in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash on Interstate 40 in Henderson County, Saturday evening.
According to the THP, a wreck between a car and semi happened near mile marker 120 in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.
As a result of the crash, traffic was slowed or stopped as troopers worked to clear the scene. There’s no immediate word on if there are any injuries.
