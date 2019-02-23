Tornado Watch Issued for Most of West Tennessee until 8PM

Weather Update – 12:30 p.m. – Saturday, February 23rd

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most counties in West Tennessee from now until 8 p.m. It only excludes Dyer, Lake, and Obion counties.

Scattered severe storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and early evening across parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley and Mid-South. The greatest tornado risk should exist across northern and central Mississippi into far southwest Tennessee between about 3 to 7 PM. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

