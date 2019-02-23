West Tennessee special needs pageant returns

HENDERSON, Tenn. – A pageant unique to West Tennessee with roots in Jackson took place Saturday.

For the 7th year the Daughters of Job pageant celebrated special needs kings and queens of West Tennessee at Freed- Hardeman University.

15 contestants were crowned kings and queens. The event was followed by a talent show in which the special needs people sang and danced on stage.

Numerous organizations like Voya Financial sponsored the event that was hosted by the Society of Future Marketers.

“It’s a very fun afternoon we just get to love on these people and you know showcase some amazing talent,” said Blakely Matchinegg, president of the Society of Future Marketers.

Members say they will continue to host special needs pageants.