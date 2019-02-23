West TN pageant celebrates special needs

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A pageant that is unique to West Tennessee with roots in Jackson took place Saturday.

For the seventh year, the Daughters of Job pageant celebrated our special needs kings and queens of West Tennessee at Freed-Hardeman University.

15 contestants were crowned kings and queens. The event was followed by a talent show in which those with special needs sang and danced on stage.

Numerous campus organizations, like Voya Financial, sponsored the event that was hosted by the Society of Future Marketers.

“It’s a very fun afternoon. We just get to love on these people, and showcase some amazing talent,” said Blakely Matschinegg, the president of the Society of Future Marketers.

Members say they will continue to host special needs pageants.