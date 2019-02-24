Abundant Sunshine Continues Monday

Weather Update – 11:30 p.m. – Sunday, February 24th

We finally saw a break from all the excessive rain today, and this fair weather will be lasting into mid-week. Tonight as a cooler, drier air mass moves in we will see temperatures drop in the upper 20s, lower 30s. We will be crisp and clear overnight into tomorrow.

Besides maybe a few thin clouds, we will see wall to wall sunshine Monday. It will be another seasonable day with light winds shifting out of the east south east as high pressure continues to build in from the north. We continue to see fair conditions by Tuesday; winds will be shifting more from the southwest which means the return of warm, moist air. This will be followed by increased rain chances starting Wednesday and into the weekend. No heavy rain or high rain chances are expected for this coming week though. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

