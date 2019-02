Jackson Service League celebrates Mardi Gras with its inaugural event

JACKSON, Tenn.–Fat Tuesday come a little early at a festive event, Saturday night.

The Jackson Service League’s inaugural Masquerade Mardi Gras Ball kicked off in downtown Jackson.

Attendees enjoyed live music by The Skeleton Crew as well as New Orleans inspired food and beverages. Many of the attendees wore masks to get into the festive spirit of Mardi Gras, which is Tuesday, March 5.