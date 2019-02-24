Local church celebrates Black History Month

PINSON, Tenn. – A local church is celebrating black history month.

The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church held a special service honoring black history.

Church members came together to sing songs of praise and scripture.

The church also honored Colonel Derreck Stewart with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Stewart is the first African-American to hold that position with the THP.

North Parkway Middle School’s choir was also invited and the service was followed by a luncheon.