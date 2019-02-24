Local churches celebrate Black History Month

JACKSON, Tenn. – Two local churches are celebrating black history month.

The Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church and Whitestone Missionary Baptist Church came together to worship Sunday afternoon honoring unity and fellowship.

Church members say it was a way for the community to pray and praise together, regardless of race.

“They can expect unity, one with the other no matter what color we are, God doesn’t see color, he sees an individual,” said pastor, John Washington.

Church members say they will continue to honor black history month every year.