Pump shut down in Saltillo, residents urged to conserve water

SALTILLO, Tenn. — Flood levels are continuing to rise in the wake of heavy rains in West Tennessee.

Residents of Saltillo have been told to conserve the water that is currently in their systems.

The Hardin County Fire Department has confirmed that the well pump has been shut down due to flooding of the wells.

The Tennessee River is no longer forecast to crest at 400 ft, but it is expected to rise to 396.78 ft, four feet over where it currently sits.

The situation is ongoing and updates will be provided to residents.