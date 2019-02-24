THP: Head-on collision leaves two dead on I-40 in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Two fatalities occurred Saturday on I-40 just 12 miles east of Wildersville.

According to a release from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Corey Mason was westbound at mile marker 120 in a Nissan Maxima. Timothy Buchanan was eastbound on I-40 in a Ford F-150 and pulling a trailer.

The report says Mason’s car struck the bridge wall and lost control. It then crossed the median and struck the truck head on.

Both Mason and Buchanan were killed.

A passenger in Buchanan’s truck was injured as well.