Accused gunman in deadly shooting appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — Robert Tipler went before a judge Monday in Jackson City Court.

“Mr. Tipler, you’re charged with first-degree murder,” Judge Nathan Pride read from the indictment.

According to court documents, on Feb. 18, Jackson police responded to a shooting on Coach Drive in east Jackson. When officers arrived, they found Ronnie Hines suffering from gunshot wounds.

“[Hines] suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and face. Hines was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead,” Judge Pride read.

Court documents say Hines was trying to de-escalate a fight at a mobile home park when Tipler shot him.

“Witnesses describe seeing Robert Tipler shoot Ronnie Hines in the head. Witnesses told investigators they saw Tipler then stand over the body and fire multiple rounds into Hines as he lay face down on the ground,” Judge Pride read.

Documents say Tipler fled the scene with Teriney McIntosh, who appeared in court Friday.

McIntosh is charged with aggravated assault and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies arrested Tipler Friday afternoon at an apartment on North Parkway.

Tipler is currently being held without bond.