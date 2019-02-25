Cheryle Asher Owen
|Cheryle Asher Owen of Paris
|74
|Paris Healthcare Center
|Friday, February 22, 2019
|2:00 PM Monday, February 25, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Rex Buford
|New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
|12:00-2:00 PM Monday, February 25, 2019 prior to the service
|March 13, 1944 in Franklin, Indiana
|Jerry Esch, Bobby Joe Roberts, Sam Pickle, Jeremy Reeves, Patrick Little, Brad Campbell
|Charles Asher and Faith Wright Asher, both preceded
|Ronald C. Owen of Paris, TN; Married: February 14, 1983
|Christine (Jerry) Esch of McKenzie, TN
Michellia Wilson of McKenzie, TN
Laureace (Bobby Joe) Roberts of Paris, TN
|Shane (Sarah) Lindley, Brittani (Jeremy) Reeves, Dustin McKillip, Courtni (Brad) Campbell, Ashley (Patrick) Little, Kristian Lindley (Sam Pickle) Bryan Lindley.
|14
|Carol Quick of Franklin, IN
|Roger Asher of Paris, TN
|Ms. Owen was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She played piano, she loved to sing, she loved to sew, and she was a great cook for her family.