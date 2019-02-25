Cheryle Asher Owen

WBBJ Staff,

 

 Cheryle Asher Owen of Paris
74
Paris Healthcare Center
Friday, February 22, 2019
2:00 PM Monday, February 25, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Rex Buford
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
12:00-2:00 PM Monday, February 25, 2019 prior to the service
March 13, 1944 in Franklin, Indiana
Jerry Esch, Bobby Joe Roberts, Sam Pickle, Jeremy Reeves, Patrick Little, Brad Campbell
Charles Asher and Faith Wright Asher, both preceded
Ronald C. Owen of Paris, TN; Married: February 14, 1983
Christine (Jerry) Esch of McKenzie, TN

Michellia Wilson of McKenzie, TN

Laureace (Bobby Joe) Roberts of Paris, TN
Shane (Sarah) Lindley, Brittani (Jeremy) Reeves, Dustin McKillip, Courtni (Brad) Campbell, Ashley (Patrick) Little, Kristian Lindley (Sam Pickle) Bryan Lindley.
14
Carol Quick of Franklin, IN
Roger Asher of Paris, TN
Ms. Owen was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She played piano, she loved to sing, she loved to sew, and she was a great cook for her family.