‘Code Red’ Coalition makes a stop at a local school

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local group is hoping their positive message of prayer and action makes an impression on local students.

The ‘Code Red’ Coalition is a ministry group that seeks to help stop violence among youth.

“We want to make a statement in the stance against all of the violence and the tragedies that are against our children,” said chairperson for the coalition, said Daryll Coleman, chairperson with the ‘Code Red’ Coalition.

The group made a stop at the Liberty Tech Magnet High School in Jackson, Monday. Leaders say they have one mission:

“We recognize this as our future and we want to stand down with them. We have to stand against all those things, like gang violence, the bullying, all of that and we must come here at ground zero,” said Coleman.

Members of the coalition says it’s time for change among our youth.

“We are taking back our kids. This is the place we are going to establish that the kingdom is real that God’s presence is here and we are going to do spiritual welfare as the rest continues to do the world in welfare to make the changes,” said Coleman.

Coleman says the key to putting preventing gangs and violence from influencing youth takes a united front.

“We want to make our presence known. If the students see us walking, we are going to make sure that we walk these perimeters. We are going to make the community is praying because we have decided that enough is enough,” said Coleman.

The school’s principal agrees.

“This message is important because it shows that the community cares and they are providing a lot of support for our students to be better academically and emotionally, socially,” said Principal, Roderick Payne.

The ‘Code Red’ Coalition also made stops at other local schools in the area to spread their message to students. They say they will continue to make their voices heard and bring the community together.