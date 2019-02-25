Hardin Co. Animal Services in need of items at emergency shelter

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Department of Animal Services is operating an emergency shelter at the Hardin County Fairgrounds and is in need of certain items.

Current needs include large crates or kennels, dry dog food, canned cat food, dog walkers and monetary donations for vaccines, according to their Facebook page and the Hardin County Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone who has an animal to report can call the hotline at 731-607-8966.