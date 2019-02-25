Hardin Co. EMA urges residents to limit 911 calls to life-threatening emergencies

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to limit 911 calls to life-threatening emergencies.

Central dispatch is getting a large volume of calls regarding flooding, and lines need to stay open for people who are having immediate life-threatening emergencies, the agency posted around noon Monday on their Facebook page.

Anyone with questions about water levels or road closures is asked to instead call Hardin County EMA, the Hardin County Fire Department, the Savannah Police Department or another first responding agency.