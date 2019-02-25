JMC Superintendent Jones releases statement regarding board member Morris Merriweather

Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent of Jackson-Madison County School System released a statement in regards to working with school board member Morris Merriweather:

“It is my job as superintendent to keep the school system moving forward in the right direction. What happens with board members, that is not my area of concern. But I can say that Mr. Merriweather and I met for an extended amount of time on Sunday evening and it was a productive meeting, and it is my intention to continue to work with Merriweather and the entire board as long as I am in the role.”