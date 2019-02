Monday morning fire damages south Jackson business

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Monday morning fire damages a south Jackson business.

A viewer provided drone video of the scene just after 10 a.m. at Terry’s Rental Equipment on South Highland Avenue.

No injuries have been reported. The fire appears to have started in the rear of the building.

The Jackson Fire Department was still on scene as of around 11:30 a.m.

